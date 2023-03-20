SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego’s ban on single-use Styrofoam products takes effect in less than two weeks.

The ban includes food containers, utensils and other food service items.

So many restaurants and food outlets across the city are getting ready to make the adjustment as the deadline is April 1. The city council finalized the ban in December.

Supporters say the ban is a win for the environment.

“Of course it probably is going to be difficult at first, but I think we should do our part too, you know, move forward in protecting our environment in any small way we can,” said Karen Infascelli, who works at Hill Crust Pizza in Hillcrest.

At Crème de la Crepe in Hillcrest, manager David Alarid says his restaurant is looking for Styrofoam alternatives which are not as cheap.

“It is bad for the environment which is, of course, something you know to be aware about. But it is cost effective, it keeps prices down. Hopefully the price of the alternatives become more cost-efficient since there’s going to be more demand for that,” Alarid said.

City officials say they are actively reaching out to businesses to educate them about the ordinance, which included sending detailed brochures to 9,000 businesses.

Businesses that make less than $500,000 a year will get an automatic one-year exemption for the ban.