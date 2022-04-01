SAN DIEGO — People who need a job in San Diego don’t have to look far, but it’s a much bigger challenge for businesses looking to hire.

Michelle Grangetto is a manager at a machine parts manufacturer in Kearny Mesa called 5th Axis Inc. She says with inflation and gas prices, job hunters are much more demanding.

“People come to us with expectations of how much they want,” Grangetto said. “And what we’re seeing is it’s a lot more than just a year ago and people with little to no skill are demanding higher salaries that we used to pay for skilled people.”

As business returns to a more post-COVID pace, more hiring notices are popping up in windows. At Tahini Restaurant, general manager Henry Huon says he’s juggling staffing shortages while continually trying to bring on new workers.

“Constantly every day, we bumped up our prices as much as we could to even starting wages, like guaranteed $2 tip with attitude that wages as well. Depending on experience to come on, they can start from 16 to 17, even in management department get up to like 18 to 20 just starting.”

University of San Diego Economics Professor Dr. Alan Gin calls the latest jobs report “good news,” with unemployment down slightly to 3.6%.

“That’s just about where we were before the pandemic began,” Gin said.

As for the local labor shortage, Gin doesn’t see that ending anytime soon.

“We have high living costs here in San Diego too, which is causing the workers to ask for higher wages and because of the of the tightness of the labor market, they’re able to get it.”