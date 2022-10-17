San Diego — The Padres run of success in the post season has meant a major return on investment for businesses in and around the downtown sphere of influence.

At Half Door Brewing, they say the Saturday elimination night game of the Dodgers gave their business the single best day on record.

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, tens of millions of dollars has already been added to the economic year. If the Padres make it to the world series, the SDTA predicts we could see as much as $50 million added to the downtown coffers.

Fans have been clearing out the Padres shop and ticket sales have also reached a fevered pitch.

The National League Championship Series starts Tuesday and it will be the first championship game in Petco Park’s history.