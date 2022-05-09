SAN DIEGO – North Park’s own Home Brewing Co. is the top craft brewery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best craft breweries in each state.

The SoCal establishment was opened as a storefront in 2012 under the name The Homebrewer, and has since expanded to include a full brewery and tasting room for guests looking to round out their experience.

The list released from Yelp comes just one week ahead of the start of American Craft Beer Week, which begins on May 16. Yelp officials say they identified breweries that made their own beer and then ranked each location using factors such as total volume and reviews.

According to the Brewers Association, any brewer that produces less than six million barrels a year and is small and independent can be considered a craft beer maker.

“We feel that our job is to honor the traditional styles, and to learn about every new technique and ‘trend’ so that hobbyists can get the most out of what we deem to be the coolest pastime in the universe,” the brewery’s website says. “We may not be the fanciest or most trendy beer spot in town, but we think we rank well here among some of the best breweries and homebrew stores in the world.”

Additionally, Home Brewing Co. offers classes that teach an introduction to homebrewing, hops and malt workshops, as well as a monthly home-brew bottle share event.

The brewery, located on El Cajon Boulevard, has a five-star rating from more than 100 reviews on Yelp.