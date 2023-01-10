SAN DIEGO — A San Diego-bound flight that departed from Honolulu, Hawaii Tuesday was forced to divert to Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

Around 8:06 p.m., Hawaiian Airlines Flight 16 was diverted to LAX due to “mechanical issues,” an LAX spokesperson told FOX 5. The plane was able to land safely at LAX about 15 minutes later.

Hawaiian Airlines will determine what to do with the passengers, according to LAX.

No other information was provided.

