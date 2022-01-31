San Diego-bound flight searched due to bomb threat deemed safe: FBI

SAN DIEGO — Authorities confirmed Monday the commercial airplane that landed at the San Diego International Airport and was searched due to a bomb threat has been “rendered safe,” according to FBI San Diego.

“The FBI and the Port of San Diego Harbor Police responded to a bomb threat involving a commercial passenger aircraft arriving to the San Diego International Airport late this afternoon,” FBI San Diego told FOX 5. “The plane was safely isolated and evacuated.”

FBI officials said no explosives were found.

“All passengers and flight crew are safe and have been accounted for,” FBI San Diego said. “As this is an ongoing matter, we will have no further comment.”

A FOX 5 viewer told us around 6 p.m. they saw police surround an Alaska Airlines plane on the runway.

