A Corpse Flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanum, is pictured. (San Diego Botanic Garden/handout)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Botanic Garden is celebrating the fall season with a full calendar of events.

From cactus and succulent shows to lectures from horticulture experts, October is filled with an array of activities for all ages. There are classes, workshops and special tours to pique any interest.

For San Diegans who have their eyes set on all things fall, the Garden’s programs are set against a

backdrop of autumn décor for picture perfect moments. Attendees can expect pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and other seasonal favorites starting Oct. 12. Reserved entry is recommended.

Are you a local educator? The Garden has scheduled a Teacher Resource Fair in an effort to strengthen the community’s children through agricultural understanding. The event is absolutely free.

Sign up for a Leaf Stencil Pastel Class or a science seminar diving into the endangered Corpse Flower. All in all, it’s a celebration of local biodiversity.

Take a look the event list to make sure you don’t miss out on all the fall fun at San Diego’s urban oasis. Visit the Garden’s web page for more information.