SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank is calling on residents to donate their blood as their supply nears “dangerously low levels,” the organization announced Monday.

Due to supply chain issues, SDBB said they will run out of special kits that allow donors to essentially donate two units of blood during one appointment. Without the kits, donors will be needed to help fill the gap.

“We need healthy people to come in for a whole blood or platelet donation immediately in order

to keep enough supply on hand for patients in our local hospitals,” said a quote attributed to San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton. “It’s easy and convenient – wherever you live or work, you’re most likely within 10 minutes of one of our donor centers or mobile blood drives.”

The holiday season is also a time when blood donations are down due to schools not hosting blood drives on winter break, people traveling and holiday plans, according to a news release from SDBB.

Those interested in donating their blood can schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251.

To be eligible, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health, the organization said.