SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Bayfair powerboat competition at Mission Bay has been postponed to 2024, event organizers announced Monday.

Citing steep increases in production costs due to inflation and unexpected sponsorship losses, the nonprofit’s board of governors voted to pause the event until Sept. 13-15, 2024.

The event was scheduled to take place this year at Mission Bay from Sept. 15-17.

“While we know our supporters will be disappointed with this difficult decision, the Board of Governors wants to ensure Bayfair continues for decades to come,” said a quote attributed to Bayfair Race Director Bob Davies. “We’re working hard to continue the Bayfair traditions of the past, and its San Diego legacy as the nation’s premier beach festival and powerboat competition.”

The annual Bayfair festival has been running since construction was completed on Mission Bay Park in 1964.

The event features boat races, live music and food vendors, with 75,000 people attending the festival each year, a news release said.

Tickets had not yet gone on sale for the postponed 2023 event at the time of the announcement.

“We thank our fans, volunteers and sponsors for their support and passion for San Diego Bayfair,” Davies said. “Rest assured, we’ll return in 2024 even better.”