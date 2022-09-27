SAN DIEGO — “FantaSEA” is this year’s theme for the 51st San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, an annual holiday tradition that features more than 80 lavishly decorated boats, event officials announced Tuesday.

The 2022 holiday boat parade will be happening Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

“This year we chose a theme that we felt encapsulated the essence of Christmas time here by the

sea,” Parade Chairman Larry Baumann said. “What better way to celebrate the fantasy and

excitement around Christmas time than by the bay in beautiful San Diego.”

Around 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors attend the procession of boats that light up the San Diego Bay each year, according to organizers. Viewing areas for spectators span across multiple areas of the bay.



The parade route, which takes about two hours to complete, begins at Shelter Island, working its way west past Harbor Island. It then moves south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge to the west side of the bay. The parade enters its final phase at the Coronado Ferry Landing and then to the finish line.

Awards and prizes are given out to the best decorated boats and those that best capture the parade’s magical theme.

For more information on the event, click here.