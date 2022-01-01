San Diego-based The UPS Store wins top award at Rose Parade

SAN DIEGO — The UPS Store, headquartered in San Diego, took home the top prize in the 133rd Annual Rose Parade for the third time, winning the Sweepstakes Award for its float titled, “Rise, Shine & Read!”, the company announced Saturday.

The Sweepstakes Award, which is presented to floats for the most beautiful entry that encompass overall float design, floral presentation and entertainment, was given to The UPS Store for their 55-foot long, 18-foot wide and 35-foot tall structure. The float was described by the company as a way to “celebrate the positive impact literacy can have on a child’s ability to succeed, and showcased the support of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.”

“Thank you to the Tournament of Roses for awarding The UPS Store, Inc. with the distinguished honor of the Sweepstakes Award and recognizing the efforts of our volunteers, builder and designer who brought our literacy-inspired vision to life,” said Sarah Casalan Bittle, president of The UPS Store, Inc. “It is an honor to be among other community partners who celebrated the return of the Rose Parade and continued the tradition of supersized visual storytelling.”

Gliding down Pasadena’s iconic Colorado Boulevard adorned with 130,000 flowers, the float’s animated design featured a colorful, spectacled rooster sporting a plaid waistcoat and bow tie, standing atop a stack of books and reading to his family of chicks, the UPS Store said. “Rise, Shine & Read!”, built by Fiesta Parade Floats, was meant to inspire children to rise up and let themselves shine bright through the power of literacy, reflecting the overall theme of the Rose Parade, the company added.

The UPS Store network said they have collected more than $7.3 million from the 5,000 store locations throughout the country to provide more than 44 million books to children across the country since 2008. For more information, visit https://www.theupsstore.com/literacy.