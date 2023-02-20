SAN DIEGO — The man shot and killed in a Clairemont park has been identified as a San Diego-based rapper, according to his family.

Relatives told FOX 5 that his name was Alo Bandz, a rapper, whose full name was Cesar Eduardo Lopez Sandoval.

A memorial has been set up at the scene where a man was shot and killed in broad daylight at the North Clairemont Recreation Center on Bannock Avenue Sunday. Police have not publicly identified the victim yet.

Family and friends have placed flowers, candles and balloons to honor his life.

A relative of Sandoval was at the memorial Monday afternoon and shared the following with FOX 5, which has been translated from Spanish to English.

“As of yesterday (Sunday), we’ve mourned the loss of our nephew Eduardo, I feel very bad for his parents. I feel very bad for his dad. It’s been one year since they lost their other son, today (Monday), it’s their other son Eduardo. I feel so bad for them, all of the aunts, cousins, nephews, all of us feel terrible for the loss of Eduardo,” the female relative said. “Eduardo, we knew him as Lalo, we are very sad.”