SAN DIEGO – Record-high gas prices could be starting to stabilize in San Diego County, but they’re still going up for now, hitting an all-time high in San Diego County once again on Saturday at $5.75.

According to AAA Southern California Auto Club, the average price self-serve regular gasoline went up about two cents on Saturday from Friday, compared to the double digit increases the area has been seeing recently. It was the smallest increase since Feb. 28.

“So the fact that the price went up just a couple of pennies from yesterday is what were hoping is going to be a more positive sign,” said Doug Shupe with AAA. “On Wednesday, United Arab Emirates announced it would be producing more oil and encouraged other OPAC members to do the same, and that actually caused crude oil prices to move lower.”

But residents will have to wait and see how it it all plays out while prices remain sky high.

A few ways to save on gas include removing unused items from your car, keeping your vehicle well maintained, using gas saving apps and keeping your speed in check, AAA advises.