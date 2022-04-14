SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 15th time in 16 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.779.

The average price has dropped 23.9 cents over the past 16 days, including 1.9 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 12 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

The run of dropping prices follows a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274 that pushed the average price to a record $6.018 March 29.

The average price is 9.9 cents less than one week ago but 1.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.797 higher than one year ago.

