SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Association of Black Journalists (SDABJ) 2023 scholarship program is looking for high school and college students to apply who have an interest in journalism or communications-related fields.

SDABJ awards scholarships annually to deserving high school and college students who are interested in pursuing careers in journalism, public relations, mass communications or any other media-related field.

In the 22 years since SDABJ was formed, the organization has awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships with deserving ties to the San Diego community. Students with qualifying transcripts and a body of work that indicates high-level interest in journalism, public relations, mass communications or any other media-related field will be considered for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $1,500.

The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Click here to apply for a scholarship with SDABJ.

The following SDABJ scholarship options are open to students to apply for:

A $1,000 scholarship for high school seniors who are interested in majoring in journalism or communications-related fields at a four-year college or university.

A $1,000 community college scholarship for students currently enrolled or looking to attend community college, taking journalism and/or communications-related courses. These applicants also must be interested in pursuing a career as a journalist.

A $1,500 Ozzie Roberts scholarship will be awarded to a student currently enrolled in a four-year college or university who is majoring or minoring in journalism and/or mass communications.

A $1,500 Donyale Henderson scholarship will be awarded to a student currently enrolled in a four-year college or university who is majoring or minoring in journalism or communications-related fields.

Students with a high interest in public relations, marketing or any communications-related fields are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must get parental consent if they are younger than 18 years old, provide proof of enrollment from a four-year college or university to receive funds for this scholarship and submit official transcripts to SDABJ at the following address:

SDABJ

P.O. Box 880815 San Diego, CA 92168