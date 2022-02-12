San Diego Asian American trailblazer honored with own street

SAN DIEGO — The first Asian American San Diego city councilmember was honored Saturday with his own street in the downtown Chinese Historic District.

Hundreds showed up on Third Avenue and Market St. for Tom Hom, who helped pave the way for city leaders and fellow Asian Americans like Mayor Todd Gloria. Hom grew up on the very street where the event took place.

In a celebration of both Chinese New Year and one of San Diego’s Asian American trailblazers, the city unveiled a new street in honor of Hom.

“I’m very appreciative and I didn’t expect it,” the former councilmember said.

Hom was the first city councilmember of color elected in the 1960s and was instrumental in creating the downtown seen today.

“Everyone that loves what downtown has become, they can thank Tom Hom for being the visionary that really got that ball rolling decades and decades ago,” Gloria said. “We all stand on his shoulders, so we as a city have to remember him in his historic contribution to San Diego. That’s why we named Third Avenue in his honor.”

Hom broke down racial barriers and paved the way for future city leaders like Gloria and City Councilmember Chris Cate.

“It makes me feel great as an Asian woman and also Black American woman in San Diego,” performer Alexandra Honore said. “It’s great to see the minorities represented in our society and our communities, especially someone like Tom Hom, he’s a great inspiration to me.”

Hom was honored for his legacy, but he gives credit to his father and the people of San Diego.

“That’s what my dad told us is that people are all good,” Hom said. “Look for the food in them and work with them and do what you need to do.”

Hom is about to celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday.