SAN DIEGO — Schools around the country, including the San Diego area, felt the impact of Tuesday’s deadly gunfire at a Texas elementary school, where state officials say at least 19 children and two adults, one of whom was a teacher, were killed.

Multiple schools in San Diego County sent letters to students, teachers and staff following the tragic incident, offering their sympathies to the victims while also providing safety plans for the educational communities.

Poway Unified School District expressed the difficulty of processing the “senseless loss of so many lives,” explaining that their focus is to keep PUSD students and staff safe.

“While schools remain among the safest places for students, we also know that today’s shooting may cause heightened concern about safety issues,” Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps stated. “Over the years, PUSD has adopted a multi-pronged approach to school safety. Every PUSD school has a safety plan and procedures that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students.”

Moises G. Aguirre, superintendent of Sweetwater Union High School District, said children are now looking to adults for “support, reassurance and a safe learning environment.”

“Student and staff safety is our top priority. All our comprehensive safety initiatives are grounded

in the firm belief that school safety is a combination of physical and psychological safety. We

benefit from multiple layers of programs and partnerships with local, county and federal law

enforcement as well as with county education and mental health organizations and providers,” Aguirre continued.

At the college level, San Diego State University called the deadly shooting in Uvalde a “horrific crime, targeting some of the most precious members of our community.”

“No matter where you are or what you are currently experiencing, especially given these recent incidents across the nation, remember that support services and assistance is available to all students, faculty and staff. They are available to you today. They will be available to you tomorrow. Please, rely on our university resources as needed, which includes counseling, academic, work-related and emergency support,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said.

Also, PUSD as well as SUHSD will be providing assistance with their schools’ administrative team for those in need.