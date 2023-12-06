With mortgage rates finally easing, many California cities are expected to see home sales rebound significantly next year, according to a new forecast from Realtor.com.

Five metro areas are predicted to see double-digit, year-over-year sales growth in 2024.

They are Oxnard-Thousand Oaks (18%), Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (13.8%), Bakersfield (13.4%), San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad (11%) and Sacramento (10.3%).

Home sales in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area are predicted to climb 9.2% after seeing declining sales for two years, analysts at Realtor are forecasting.

The online real estate listing service, which is certainly hoping for a turnaround, ranked the top 100 metro areas on two factors: expected single-family home sales growth and anticipated growth in median home prices.

In all six of those California markets, prices are expected to climb to more than 40% of the 2017-19 average, according to Realtor.

“Among California metros, an interesting split emerges. Five California metros entered our top 10 list of housing markets but none were Bay Area or Northern Californian metros,” Realtor notes in its report.

In 2024, Realtor’s analysts are expecting sales to decline in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara by 18.5%, six-percent in Fresno, and be largely flat in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area.

Realtor.com® 2024 Housing Forecast – 100 Largest U.S. Metros (Ranked)

RankMarket Title2024 Existing Home Sale Counts Year-over-Year2024 Existing Home Sale Counts vs 2017-2019 Average 2024 Existing Home Median Sale Price Year-over-Year2024 Existing Home Median Sale Price vs 2017-2019 Average Combined 2024 Existing Home Sales and Price Growth
1Toledo, OH14.0%5.2%8.3%43.4%22.3%
2Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA18.0%-35.1%3.3%43.3%21.3%
3Rochester, NY6.2%-20.6%10.4%66.5%16.6%
4San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA11.0%-31.7%5.4%58.2%16.3%
5Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA13.8%-25.2%2.0%53.9%15.8%
6Bakersfield, CA13.4%-19.8%2.3%53.3%15.7%
7Springfield, MA10.5%-7.0%4.2%48.9%14.7%
8Worcester, MA-CT9.1%-17.2%4.8%61.8%13.9%
9Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI6.1%-20.5%7.2%72.3%13.3%
10Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA9.2%-31.9%3.5%45.1%12.7%
11Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT3.1%-13.5%9.1%59.5%12.2%
12Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY8.3%-9.4%3.9%55.9%12.1%
13Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA5.5%16.2%6.3%61.0%11.8%
14El Paso, TX6.3%1.7%4.6%66.8%10.9%
15Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA5.6%-7.6%5.1%41.3%10.6%
16Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN9.1%-14.1%1.2%44.1%10.2%
17Syracuse, NY3.4%-12.7%6.4%65.8%9.8%
18Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA10.3%-29.9%-1.3%40.4%9.0%
19Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL3.8%-18.2%5.0%76.4%8.8%
20Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV11.1%-29.9%-2.3%50.0%8.8%
21Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC5.8%-5.3%1.8%52.9%7.6%
22Lansing-East Lansing, MI1.2%-14.0%6.2%42.4%7.4%
23Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ2.2%-13.2%5.0%62.3%7.3%
24Providence-Warwick, RI-MA3.9%-26.6%3.1%56.6%7.1%
25New Haven-Milford, CT3.5%-7.4%3.5%53.5%7.1%
26Akron, OH3.2%-9.0%3.2%37.6%6.3%
27Portland-South Portland, ME8.0%-35.2%-1.9%61.1%6.1%
28Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT-1.3%-22.5%7.2%49.7%5.9%
29Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL3.7%-20.7%2.2%71.8%5.9%
30Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA1.1%-17.9%4.5%55.4%5.6%
31Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC0.3%-9.3%5.3%45.2%5.5%
32Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY1.1%-24.7%3.7%45.3%4.9%
33Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA-5.6%-25.8%9.9%52.1%4.4%
34Durham-Chapel Hill, NC-1.5%-22.7%5.8%73.8%4.3%
35Kansas City, MO-KS5.4%-22.2%-1.2%34.9%4.2%
36Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI-6.7%-27.5%10.9%49.6%4.2%
37Oklahoma City, OK1.9%-2.3%1.6%44.5%3.5%
38Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR0.4%-5.7%3.1%37.7%3.5%
39Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA3.9%-55.8%-1.0%55.3%2.9%
40Madison, WI3.9%-30.4%-1.5%40.7%2.5%
41Greensboro-High Point, NC-1.2%-3.9%3.3%55.3%2.1%
42New Orleans-Metairie, LA-1.1%-21.1%3.1%38.9%2.0%
43Dayton-Kettering, OH-2.9%-21.4%4.8%49.9%1.9%
44Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV-0.8%-30.8%2.6%39.7%1.8%
45Cleveland-Elyria, OH-1.2%-19.7%2.8%40.3%1.7%
46Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD-3.1%-26.4%4.6%38.1%1.5%
47Tulsa, OK-1.4%-14.3%2.8%48.5%1.5%
48Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI0.2%-22.1%1.1%35.8%1.4%
49Knoxville, TN-5.9%-25.7%7.2%93.8%1.3%
50Albuquerque, NM-4.1%-38.4%5.2%59.0%1.1%
51McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX-0.6%-30.4%1.6%50.8%1.0%
52Tucson, AZ2.3%-26.1%-1.8%63.5%0.5%
53Columbus, OH-1.7%-25.3%2.2%53.8%0.5%
54Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN-3.9%-27.1%4.1%55.6%0.2%
55Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ4.4%-34.7%-4.3%63.8%0.0%
56Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL2.9%-3.2%-3.5%67.8%-0.6%
57Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH-0.6%-29.1%-0.6%41.8%-1.2%
58Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN-7.6%-43.9%6.1%82.8%-1.5%
59Chattanooga, TN-GA-3.6%-15.1%2.0%65.2%-1.6%
60Pittsburgh, PA-8.5%-26.9%6.9%43.0%-1.6%
61Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI-2.4%-31.7%-0.9%35.9%-3.3%
62North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL1.3%-16.7%-4.9%67.3%-3.6%
63Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL-6.1%-22.5%2.3%75.7%-3.8%
64Wichita, KS-6.2%-35.9%2.3%41.2%-3.9%
65Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL-5.3%-28.7%1.2%85.4%-4.1%
66San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA-0.8%-32.9%-5.2%19.2%-6.0%
67Jacksonville, FL-5.8%-18.1%-0.5%59.8%-6.2%
68Birmingham-Hoover, AL-4.9%-20.3%-1.5%32.3%-6.3%
69Fresno, CA-6.0%-40.8%-0.3%44.8%-6.3%
70Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA3.6%-64.0%-10.2%39.7%-6.6%
71Boise City, ID-3.2%-49.2%-3.4%60.5%-6.6%
72Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL-3.7%-11.8%-2.9%71.2%-6.6%
73Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL-3.7%-19.9%-3.1%64.2%-6.9%
74Winston-Salem, NC-8.0%-12.6%0.3%53.0%-7.7%
75New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA-10.8%-37.5%3.0%47.7%-7.8%
76Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI-9.2%-36.7%1.1%32.6%-8.1%
77Richmond, VA-11.6%-34.2%3.3%50.7%-8.3%
78Stockton, CA-5.8%-37.2%-3.7%40.7%-9.5%
79Charleston-North Charleston, SC-13.2%-26.6%3.7%75.4%-9.5%
80Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD-13.4%-36.0%3.8%48.5%-9.6%
81Urban Honolulu, HI-8.9%-47.2%-1.9%19.4%-10.7%
82Greenville-Anderson, SC-12.4%-34.8%1.0%61.3%-11.4%
83Colorado Springs, CO-11.5%-42.5%-1.7%54.5%-13.2%
84Raleigh-Cary, NC-17.0%-41.2%3.6%70.8%-13.4%
85St. Louis, MO-IL-2.3%-47.1%-11.7%13.3%-14.0%
86Columbia, SC-12.3%-26.4%-1.8%50.5%-14.1%
87Salt Lake City, UT-10.2%-51.7%-4.1%50.5%-14.2%
88Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX-9.7%-26.7%-4.5%33.3%-14.3%
89Memphis, TN-MS-AR-10.8%-30.0%-4.1%33.5%-14.9%
90San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA-18.5%-44.1%3.1%37.3%-15.3%
91Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA-15.8%-41.0%0.4%63.3%-15.4%
92Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN-11.4%-35.0%-4.8%51.3%-16.2%
93Ogden-Clearfield, UT-15.1%-53.1%-3.8%57.2%-18.9%
94San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX-10.1%-28.9%-9.4%27.3%-19.5%
95Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO-15.3%-41.8%-5.1%35.4%-20.4%
96Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX-12.9%-35.3%-8.4%31.4%-21.4%
97Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC-22.4%-45.6%-0.9%58.0%-23.3%
98Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX-11.7%-39.7%-12.2%29.1%-23.9%
99Baton Rouge, LA-20.4%-38.6%-5.6%17.8%-25.9%
100Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA-25.6%-61.3%-7.4%23.7%-33.0%
Realtor.com

Realtor also points out that California’s top markets tend to be more sensitive to mortgage rates than many other parts of the nation because less than a third of “homeowners” actually own their homes outright and, instead, owe money to a bank or lender.

Oxnard has the lowest share of homeowners who own their homes outright among the top 10 markets at 30.0%, followed by San Diego at 30.5% and Riverside at 38.4%.