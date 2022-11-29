SAN DIEGO — Single and ready to mingle? According to WalletHub’s report, San Diego is among the top ten dating cities in the U.S.

The personal-finance website compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness, ranging from the share of the population that is single to the number on online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Out of 182 U.S. cities, San Diego places ninth overall for singles to live in, the report shows. Key indicators such as mobile dating opportunities ranks 15th in the country while restaurants per Capita comes in at 13.

From the beach to the city life, San Diego offers a variety of fun and recreation. Under that key indicator, San Diego grabs the ninth spot nationwide.

Other California cities best for singles that made the top 50 include Los Angeles, San Francisco and Garden Grove.