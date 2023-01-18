SAN DIEGO — From jaw-dropping sunsets at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park to the exciting city nightlife in Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego is an attractive place to venture for many in the world.

Tripadvisor compiled a 2023 top U.S. destinations list of 25 locations, ranking “America’s Finest City” as the 16th most popular city to visit.

“San Diego embodies laid-back California culture, complete with a Boardwalk, surfing communities, and outstanding Mexican food,” the American travel company stated on its website. “Breathe in the fresh ocean air at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, then gobble down a fresh fish taco at a La Jolla seafood joint.”

The comfortable temperatures in San Diego adds to the appeal of participating in those activities.

Other neighboring cities that made the list include Las Vegas, Nevada (2), San Francisco, California (13) and Sedona, Arizona (15).