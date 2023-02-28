SAN DIEGO — Whether vacationers journeyed somewhere in the United States or abroad, 2022 was a year for travel and San Diego was one of the top destinations for families.

Airbnb announced the top getaway locations around the globe for families last year booking through the company, with San Diego earning a spot on that list.

Other cities included on the list of locations with the most reservations for families are the likes of Paris, New York, Melbourne and Rome.

Airbnb said they used internal booking data to identify the top cities for family travel, defined as a check-in with at least one child.

According to the travel company, over 15 million families checked in to one of the listings on the site in nearly 90,000 locations — a nearly 60% jump from pre-pandemic numbers.

Of these offerings, internal booking data showed that families were particularly looking for rentals where they could swim, visit beaches or national parks, ski and hike.

San Diego offers almost all of those things.

With beaches that have received national recognition and plenty of family-friendly activities, America’s Finest City has increasingly become one of the most popular places to visit in the U.S.

“San Diego embodies laid-back California culture, complete with a Boardwalk, surfing communities, and outstanding Mexican food,” TripAdvisor said after announcing its list of most popular domestic destinations earlier this year. “Breathe in the fresh ocean air at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, then gobble down a fresh fish taco at a La Jolla seafood joint.”

Here are the other places that made Airbnb’s list of most popular places families stayed last year:

Paris, France

London, England

Melbourne, Australia

New York City, New York, USA

Rome, Italy

Sydney, Australia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Cornwall, England