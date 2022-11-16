SAN DIEGO — The holiday spirit is infectious, especially when it comes to lighting displays on homes in San Diego.

Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners to care for their homes, compiled a top 20 list of the “Most Festive Cities in the U.S.” based on data from millions of home projects booked from across all 50 states.

America’s Finest City placed number 20 while San Francisco came in at number 8 among locations in California.

Here’s where other cities ranked on the list:

Austin, Texas Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas Seattle, Washington Houston, Texas Denver, Colorado Phoenix, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California Kansas City, Missouri San Antonio, Texas Chicago, Illinois Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Oregon West Palm Beach, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Detroit, Michigan San Diego, California

David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack, recommends homeowners hire a professional for light displays.

“Putting up lights is a festive way to decorate your house, but it can also be time consuming, stressful, and dangerous. Instead of taking the risk of falling off a ladder and spending the holidays on crutches or starting an electrical fire, hire a professional who will go over your options to make your vision come to life and use the right special equipment to hang everything safely and properly,” Steckel said.

If you don’t want to hire a professional, there are few ways of saving money, including purchasing your own lights, buying holiday lights during the offseason, choosing LED lights that will use less electricity, being selective and scheduling your light show.