SAN DIEGO — San Diego is among the most ozone-polluted cities in the country, according to a new report released by the American Lung Association.

In the 2023 State of the Air report, San Diego ranked eighth in the U.S. when it comes to ozone pollution and 16th for short-term particle pollution.

The State of California ranked worst in the nation when it comes to pollution changes, with several cities taking the top spots in each category of pollution.

Wild fire smoke and traffic pollution were the main contributors to the Golden State’s low marks.

The study examined unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution.

The American Lung Association found that despite decades of strong progress in cleaning the air, California still faces the most difficult air pollution challenges in the country.

In fact, nine in 10 Californians live with polluted air pollution, according to the report.

While San Diego is still among one of the worst for ozone pollution, progress is being made in America’s Finest City.

“Los Angeles area ranks number one for most ozone pollution in the United States and San Diego ranks eighth,” said Will Barrett, National Senior Director for Clean Air Advocacy for the American Lung Association. “Both communities have heavy truck traffic, heavy port activities and we know that the transportation sector is the leading source of harmful, ozone pollution in California.”

But there is good news. San Diego has seen significant progress in the 2023 report. The city had the fewest number of “unhealthy ozone pollution days” in the 24-year history of the American Lung Association report.