SAN DIEGO — With Super Bowl LVII quickly approaching, San Diego fans can rest assured they are in the right city for touchdown worthy viewing experiences.

A new study by sportsbook website NJ.bet ranked America’s Finest City as one of the top places for football lovers to enjoy the highly anticipated competition. San Diego’s jersey is repping #21 in the U.S.-wide analysis.

NJ.bet analyzed key factors in cities across the country with a population of 300,000 or more to determine their rankings. These metrics included pizza accessibility (number of pizza restaurants per 100,000), number of bars and sports bars, number of liquor stores, game day travel safety (traffic and pedestrian fatalities) and overall fan enthusiasm (Google searches related to the Super Bowl).

With a San Diego pizza restaurant making Yelp’s top 100 US pizza spots list on Monday, the statistics on slices appear to be in local favor. On top of that, San Diego is home to over 19 pizza restaurants per 100,000, according to NJ.bet data, which gives fans plenty of options for game day delivery.

When it comes to comes to end zone cocktails and beers, there’s more than 700 spots in the city to get a glass of spirit to cheer on your team, the study shows. Plus, San Diego has been crowned the “Capital of Craft” by the local Brewers Guild with over 150 breweries to choose from on game day.

For those who prefer to watch the Super Bowl from home or at a house party, there are over 13 liquor stores per 100,000, according to NJ.bet data. This should make stocking the party favors a “bootleg” play.

As far as safety goes, data from the study shows San Diego has an average of 4.1 traffic fatalities per 100,000 during the month of February. This includes fatal collisions involving pedestrians.

Fans in America’s Finest City appear to be eagerly anticipating the game with study data showing 29,097 Google searches per 100,000 for “Super Bowl” during the months of January and February.

With Super Bowl tickets costing around $5,000 on most purchasing platforms, the best bet is to stay local and enjoy all San Diego has to offer for game day fun and fare.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with kick-off set for 3:30 p.m. local time.