SAN DIEGO — Holiday travel is upon us, and that means you have to put on your patient pants.

Airport layovers can create a mix of emotions, from being stressful and chaotic to relaxing and calm.

Upgraded Points, a travel information website, conducted a study of the 50 biggest U.S. airports and ranking them based on factors such as shopping options, on-time flight percentages, off-airport considerations like nearby hotels and restaurants and more.

San Diego International Airport (SAN), which features 36 restaurants, 41 shopping options and 13 charging stations per mile, ranked as No. 1 airport for layovers with a score of 76.79 out of 100, according to the report. The average delay time is 62.72 minutes, compared to the average of 67.7 minutes, the study found.

When it came to long layovers, SAN also topped the list, scoring 36.7 out of 50, per Upgraded Points. For short layovers, SAN claimed the No, 3 spot with a score of 40.1 out of 50.

With 51 gates, SAN has an average departure delay time of 63 minutes, while the average arrival delay time is 55 minutes, according to the report.

Other California airports that made the top five airports to have a layover include Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) at No. 2 and John Wayne Airport (SNA) at No. 5.