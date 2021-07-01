San Diego airport awarded federal grant for noise mitigation

SAN DIEGO, CA-MAY20: A lone traveller waits to board his flight at San Diego International Airport on May 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego International Airport received a $16 million federal grant for noise mitigation measures, it was announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is awarding more than $845 million in airport infrastructure grants nationwide.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We want our airports to be better than ever — accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans.”

The projects will not have to pay the usual local match thanks to nearly $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding announced last week.

Historically, the Airport Improvement Program receives about $3.2 billion in funding each year. AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure and security at the nation’s airports.

The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year for projects that will mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility and expand capacity at airports across the United States.

The funding will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

