San Diego airport awarded $18M in grant funding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday awarded more than $18 million in grant money to San Diego International Airport to implement measures reducing noise to nearby residential neighborhoods.

The grant was among 28 the DOT and FAA awarded to airports throughout California, totaling just over $105 million. San Diego International Airport received the second largest grant in the state, trailing only the $27 million given to Long Beach Airport/Daughtery Field.

In total, the DOT and FAA awarded 434 grants totaling $1.2 billion to 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID- 19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.