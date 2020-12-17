San Diego airport: Alaska Airlines adds new Wyoming route

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Alaska Airlines Thursday launched its first nonstop flight from San Diego International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The winter seasonal service is offered daily, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until April 11. This is a new route and marks the first time SAN has offered nonstop service to Wyoming.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines providing yet another nonstop destination from San Diego International Airport,” said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s president and CEO.

“For those who choose to fly at this time, we encourage everyone to use all safety precautions and follow all appropriate city, county and state health guidelines.”