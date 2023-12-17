SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Air & Space Museum celebrated a major milestone in American history this weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, the San Diego Air & Space Museum ran an exact replica of the engine the Wright Brothers tested during the first powered flight in human history in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina on Dec. 17, 1903.

The original engine was designed and built for Orville and Wilbur Wright by Charles E. Taylor.

The Wright Brothers were inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in 1965.

“Orville and Wilbur Wright and Charles Taylor are three of the GIANTS in aviation innovation and technology. By inventing powered flight at Kitty Hawk on Dec. 17, 1903, the Wright Brothers set all of the amazing accomplishments in aviation and space exploration the world has seen since in motion,” said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “Charles Lindbergh`s solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. Amelia Earhart repeating Lindbergh`s feat five years to the day later. Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier in October, 1947. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin standing on the Moon in 1969. All of these amazing technological advancements in aviation and space innovation and exploration were a direct result of the pioneering and `can-do` spirit of the Wright Brothers and Charles E. Taylor.”

Aviation engineer Robert McClure said the 200 pound, 12 horsepower engine has no carburetors, no spark plugs, no fuel pump and no oil pump, but it does run.

The replica of the 120-year-old engine was on display Saturday in front of the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

The museum will be open for the holidays on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on Christmas. New Year’s Eve the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the museum will be open for its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, don’t miss some new exhibits at the museum. “Above and Beyond” just opened, taking you on a journey in the air and through space. Also, Moon Base San Diego is a new activity and education center which has hands-on, interactive and immersive learning for kids of all ages.

The International Air & Space Hall of Fame celebrates hundreds of air and space pioneers, engineers, inventors and innovators, along with adventurers, scientists and industry leaders.

Some notable Hall of Famers include NASA Mercury, Gemini and Apollo astronauts, Russian cosmonauts, the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Amelia Earhart, and many more.

The San Diego Air & Space Museum is located in Balboa Park at 2001 Pan American Plaza in San Diego.