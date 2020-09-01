San Diego Air & Space Museum reopens

SAN DIEGO – The first day of operation is in the books for the San Diego Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park.

The museum reopened Monday under new guidelines outlined last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Museum officials say the reopening comes with a number of new health and safety measures, including limiting the capacity of visitors and encouraging social distancing.

Visitors also will be subjected to screening from a state-of-the-art thermal scanner before entering.

“The safety of our staff and guests remains our number one priority, period,” museum President and CEO Jim Kidrick said in a statement. “However, our team is also very anxious to once again provide the world-class experience everyone who visits the San Diego Air & Space Museum deserves.

“We’ve been working since the day we closed to ensure the Museum is a safe and welcoming destination.”

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.