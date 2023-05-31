SAN DIEGO — Looking for the right place to raise a family? San Diego may be an option for you.

According to a new study released by WalletHub, San Diego ranked as the sixth-best place in the U.S. to raise a family for 2023.

Each of the 182 cities on the list received a total score that was determined by how each city fared in a variety of different factors to determine how good a city is for raising a family.

The factors considered in the study were family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics.

You can find more information on the methodology used for the study here.

San Diego’s high ranking on the list was powered by its scores in family fun and education and child care, which were ranked fifth and ninth in the nation respectively.

America’s Finest City also ranked 20th in socio-economics and 25th in health and safety. Affordability was the only category in the study in which San Diego did not perform well, ranking 78th in the U.S.

The five categories were divided into 45 weighted key metrics like median family salary, unemployment rate, percentage of two-parent families, playgrounds per capita, number of attractions, separation and divorce rates and violent crime rates.

Five out of the top 10 spots were California cities, with Fremont taking the top overall spot in the study.

The study attempts to look at what degree of a child’s development or a family’s quality of life is influenced by the city they live in.

“Where you live is connected to your overall health and well-being and research shows that up to 60% of your health is determined solely by your zip code,” said a quote attributed to Adrienne M Duke, Ph.D., Associate Professor/Extension Specialist with Auburn University.