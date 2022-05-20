SAN DIEGO — There’s nothing like family support when one needs it the most, especially for a brave North Park first grader who received help from his grandfather during a talent show performance.

St. Patrick School San Diego posted a video Friday from their talent show of first grader London dressed up as Tin Man singing “If I Only Had A Heart” from the classic film “The Wizard of Oz.”

Before London was about to perform, he became overcome with a brief bout of stage fright. But that’s when his grandfather came to the rescue, getting up on stage to help his grandson.

London, with his grandfather by his side cheering him on, showed his heart as he sang the song beautifully, even gaining motivation from the clapping audience.

The heartwarming performance ended with London’s grandfather hugging him and a roar of cheers from the crowd.

The grandfather’s actions goes to show how you can always count on the ones you love.