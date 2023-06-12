SAN DIEGO — Greetings from the San Diego Superior Court! Jury summons mailings from the Central Courthouse will now be in the form of a postcard, not an envelope with a full sheet of paper.

The new-look delivery material, which aims to be more cost effective and produce less waste with mailings, will be distributed to San Diegans’ mailboxes in mid-June for jurors summoned to the week of July 24, court officials said.

The San Diego Superior Court also believes postcards will create a quicker check-in process at local courthouses, as well as a more efficient orientation for summoned jurors who have been able to complete pre-screening online.

“The court’s jury duty summons has had the same look for decades, so we want to alert the public to the change in appearance of the summons and the improvement this will bring to their juror experience,” Presiding Judge Michael T. Smyth said. “We want all San Diegans to keep an eye on their mailboxes for the new postcards which, with other improvements we have planned, should make it easier for them to fulfill their civic duty when summoned to serve.”

Summoned jurors can use an enhanced juror portal to fill out an online juror questionnaire, request a postponement or request excusal. Anyone who receives the summons postcard can do this by scanning a QR code on the mailing with a smartphone camera or by using a web browser to visit the link printed on the postcard.

Anyone with questions can reach jury services staff at 619-844-2800, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Those summoned to North, South and East County courthouses will still receive paper with envelopes until later this year when it transitions to postcards, the court said.