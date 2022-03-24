SAN DIEGO — As the world watches the fighting unfold in Ukraine, more and more San Diegans are taking action.

Some are even packing up to head to the region and volunteer however they can.

University of San Diego student Andrew Steck still carries mementos he took back to the U.S. with him after spending 7 months as a Peace Corps volunteer in Drohobych, Ukraine. He is now raising funds for a youth center where he volunteered.

“I’m here,” Steck said to his friends in the war-torn nation. “Far away, 6,000 miles away, but I love the country. I love my friends. I love my family. I still want to do anything I can to help them because they did it for me.”

He has raised and sent $1,500 so far.

“One of the directors of the youth center sent me pictures the other day where they used that money to fund beds and supplies and bedding and clothing and whatnot — probably transportation, medical aid as well,” Steck said. The aid is being used for about 5,000 refugees coming from the cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro.

Another San Diegan, Jay Ross, is set to pack his bags for Poland in just two weeks to help the refugees there with the renowned World Central Kitchen.

“They have a program called ‘Chefs for Ukraine’ and I volunteered on their,” Ross said, saying he looks forward to preparing meals for refugees.

He has also been raising funds for supplies through his GoFundMe account, which has surpassed $17,000 in just one week.

“As somebody who’s representing my country,” Ross said, “I want them to know that you know they’re in all of our thoughts. And I’m really looking forward to trying to find some of these families and presenting them with some of the things they really, really need.”