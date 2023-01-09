SAN DIEGO – San Diegans have the chance to voice their concerns to the California Public Utility Commission.

It comes as utility companies plan to ask for additional funding to decommission the San Onofre Nuclear Plant. It’s a move stirring up controversy for taxpayers, worrying this will only jack up energy prices in the long run.

Tuesday, January 10th, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a remote public forum, providing San Diegans an opportunity to comment about Southern California Edison’s (SCE) and San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) financial requests centered around the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS).

For Alice McNally with the Coalition of Nuclear Safety and an SDG&E user, she fears the two-cent nuclear decommissioning cost on her bill will rise following the pending approval of SDG&E’s request for funding, a trust fund she suggests taxpayers have already donated nearly $50 million to.

“They want to take that as well as charging us every month and use it for the decommissioning. We want to make sure it lasts and is used for the right purposes,” McNally said.

According to SDG&E, the cost of decommissioning is paid for by nuclear trusts, which were funded by ratepayers like McNally when the San Onofre Plant was operational.

“In this proceeding, SDG&E is neither requesting any additional funding to the nuclear decommissioning trusts nor is requesting any changes to electric rates,” McNally said.

Ratepayers are stating otherwise in the CPUC online public comments section, as some worry SCE and SDG&E will use their requested credit to justify user rate increases sooner rather than later.

No official action will be taken tomorrow. The forum will be webcasted via this site: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc. Participants can also choose to phone in is using this number: 800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567#

People can also make their voice heard while viewing the comments of others, here: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2202016.

If you would like to make a comment, enter the aforementioned passcode, press *1, unmute your phone, and then record your name. Wait times will depend on how many speakers are in queue. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.