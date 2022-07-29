SAN DIEGO – On Friday, the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot will be announced, giving hundreds of thousands of players a chance at winning one of the largest prizes in lottery history.

The jackpot rises as more people buy tickets each day. Just two days ago, the prize was still under $1 billion. California Lottery representatives say that each day, $1 million worth of tickets at $2 a pop are sold in the Golden State alone, but this week, sales are 10 times higher.

On Thursday, we asked our FOX 5 San Diego followers on Facebook to share what they would do if they were to win the whopping $1.02 billion prize. Since posting the question, the jackpot has since risen to $1.28 billion, the second largest prize in the game’s history, according to lottery officials.

Within hours, our Facebook post had received hundreds of comments, varying from serious to silly. Below, we have compiled some of our favorite responses for you to check out!

Debt, charity, family, dream home and travel. – Judith

Get a full tank of gas – Michael

Keep working, then disappear after about a few months. – Dalton

Create an amusement park for individuals with disabilities. In addition, I would ensure that every state has the resources to help, teach, and guide adolescence with disabilities. – Jennifer

A house for each one of my kids and for myself of course and all reliable vehicles and any medical expenses my family has or needs … homeless shelters… – Nubia

Can I afford to buy the Chargers team with it? I want to bring them back to San Diego. – Jimmy

Witness protection program – Chris

Helping the veterans – Melody

First thing I’d do is redeem the ticket – Jason

Friday night’s drawing takes place at 8 p.m. PT and the winning numbers can be found by clicking here. Lottery tickets must be purchased by 7:45 p.m. to be eligible for the prize.