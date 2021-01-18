San Diegans reflect upon MLK’s legacy in virtual ceremonies

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans reflected upon the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday through virtual ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

March 1965: American civil rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) (centre) with his wife Coretta Scott King and colleagues during a civil rights march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital in Montgomery. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

Honoring the late leader on the federal holiday which bears his name, Alliance San Diego hosted the 33rd annual All Peoples Celebration in honor of King. Under this year’s theme of “Persist,” speakers including the keynote Bishop Yvette Flunder of the City Of Refuge, United Church of Christ discussed King’s vision for America and how his message of racial justice resonates amid a global pandemic.

“Dr. Martin Luther King spoke in one of his many epistles that the hour has come for everyone, for all institutions of the public sector and the private sector to work to get rid of racism,” Flunder said.

The organization says its quest for freedom has borne much fruit in 2020, but still faces daunting uncertainty.

“It’s been a year that has created a lot of opportunity for conversation,” said Andrea Guerrero, executive director of Alliance San Diego. “I think today, the day which we honor Dr. King, is a day to reconnect, recalibrate and recommit as we’ve been doing all year long.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to build the beloved community where everyone belongs.”

The program is available below in its entirety.