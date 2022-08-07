SAN DIEGO – Police agencies across San Diego County are investigating after six people were injured in four shootings that took place within a matter of hours.

“I can’t even believe it was that much in one night. That blows me away,” said Cyndi, a San Diego resident.

The first shooting took place in Pacific Beach around 11:30 p.m. when police received reports of shots fired near Kendall Street. Upon arrival, officers found blood in the street. Police later learned that three victims had gotten a ride to a nearby hospital and were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Just after midnight in Mission Beach, a 41-year-old man was shot while walking with a group outside of the Bahia Resort. A black SUV was circling the parking lot of the Bahia Resort before someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the man. The group drove the man to a hospital for his injuries.

“By the time the pops happened, and the people, there was a few screams and yelling, and it like immediately dissipated,” said Pacific Beach resident Sherri Swanson while recalling the incident. “I think at that point I went into panic mode and was shutting everything.”

The third call came in at 12:36 a.m. when police officers were told by a group that their friend had been shot near Arey Drive in Otay Mesa West, authorities said. Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 1:45 a.m., police said a 32-year-old man was walking near the Speedway Express gas station on 43rd Stree and Orange Avenue when he was shot multiple times. This victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, also. It’s unclear at this time what the motive for this shooting was. Police have said it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Regardless of the neighborhood, residents say it’s a scary issue to be facing as a community.

“That’s terrible, terrifying. To have it happen on your street, where you live I think is really concerning because I think I live in a pretty safe neighborhood,” Swanson added.