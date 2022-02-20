San Diegans rally in support of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of people held a rally at Balboa Park Sunday as part of a nationwide effort for peace amid a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden said Friday that he’s “convinced” Russia will invade Ukraine in the coming days. But on Sunday, President Biden agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin as long as the country halts on a possible invasion of Ukraine.

“For us this conflict has continued for the past eight years, and has resulted in deaths of 15,000 Ukrainians,” Andriy Fedunyak said.

Many of the Ukrainian-Americans at the rally have family back in their homeland, concerned for their safety.

“Of course I’m terrified for their safety and all the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Natalie Pomiak, an attendee at the rally, said her cousin in Ukraine is packed with their essentials just in case they need to go West.

“The president doesn’t want them to panic, so there’s really not much in the news there she has to go to a secondary news source to see what’s happening,” Pomiak said.

As Russia continues to step up with more troops, these supporters are asking elected officials for help.

“It’s kind of hard to imagine how this is all possible, why not more is being done to prevent this type of aggression, but we can do everything in our power to present this to the people of San Diego and Americans,” Fedunyak said.