SAN DIEGO—The fight over abortion rights in America is heating up after a Supreme Court draft decision revealed it may overturn Roe v. Wade.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside the San Diego federal courthouse, including local Congressional leaders.

They are calling on Congress to protect women’s reproductive rights.

Protesters let out a collective scream of rage after a draft opinion leaked from the Supreme Court showed the high court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Are y’all mad?” says Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. “I’m mad and I’m frustrated and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to make sure this draft is not the law of the land for millions of Americans across this country. Are you guys with me?”

It appears the 50 year old constitutional right to abortion may be repealed, worrying many protesters in San Diego.

“As a victim of rape myself and as a victim of child sexual abuse, the ramifications of this are not just on single mothers. This is on children. This is on incest. This is on institutional child abuse. Domestic child abuse. This is on so many things and also just further restricts women in domestic violence situations from being able to get out or get free,” says Pro Choice Community Activist Loxie Gant.

The draft decision would instead allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.

“When you say my body my choice,” says Pro Choice Advocate Jessica Williams. “That includes the baby’s. So who’s making the choice on behalf of the baby?”

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on the case.

But local leaders like Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Congressman Scott Peters, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and others are speaking out in support of the protesters.

“We need to make sure we have a pro-choice majority in the House and the Senate and that our pro-choice majority does what it takes to codify Roe v. Wade into law,” says Congresswoman Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Congressman Darrell Issa shared a quote attributed to former President Ronald Reagan saying quote: “We have the duty to protect the life of an unborn child.”

“It’s sad that people are protesting in favor of infanticide and murdering babies that can’t speak up for themselves,” says Williams.

“There’s so many other ramifications that this holds onto that are just detrimental to how far we’ve come in society,” says Gant.

The high court is expected to rule before its term is up in late June or early July.