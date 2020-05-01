San Diegans raise concerns over proposed 2021 budget

SAN DIEGO – A meeting was held Thursday by the city’s Budget Review Committee to go over the proposed budget for next year.

The committee is looking at how best to spend taxpayer dollars during the economic downtown of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was held virtually with members of the community calling in for public comment. Many raised concerns about cuts and funding proposed for fiscal year 2021.

Several callers pleaded for the city to provide economic relief in its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Others said the city should not cut the budget for the police program known as STARPAL which helps underserved youth.

From schools to streets, many asked the city to focus budget funds on repairing roads such a Parkdale Avenue & Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa.

Others criticized the proposed $1.3 million dollars in budget funding to the controversial smart street light program. They said they wanted those funds put to better use.

The budget has to go through several more steps before it is finalized.The city council will hold another meeting for public input on the budget on May 11th.