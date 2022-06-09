SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are going to have to cut back on their water usage starting June 10.

The restrictions come after a statewide order from Governor Gavin Newsom that ask local water districts to conserve more. The new limitations will be placed on landscaping, washing cars and irrigation.

“Mostly now. It’s our planet, it’s our resources,” said Vinicius Nitz, a San Diego resident.

San Diegans said they are ready to turn down the faucets.

“My son constantly…we have to turn the water off, we have to turn the water off,” San Diego resident Janel Montano said. “He wont even let me fill his bathtub up all the way and he’s like, ‘No, we have to save water,’ and he’s only four.”

At Governor Newsom’s direction, the State Water Resources Control Board is calling on all local water agencies to converse water.

Starting June 10, the City of San Diego will implement Level 2 drought actions, which are a step up from those water conservation rules under the city’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

Level 2 water restrictions include the following actions for all City of San Diego water customers:

Areas with no irrigation system must use a hand-held hose with a shutoff nozzle, hand-held container or a garden hose sprinkler system on a timer.

Irrigation is prohibited during and within 48 hours of a rain event.

Landscape irrigation is limited to no more than three days per week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. This does not apply to commercial growers or nurseries, nor to the irrigation of golf course greens and trees.

Use of recycled or non-potable water, when available, is required for construction purposes.

Washing of vehicles at residences is prohibited. Washing is still permitted at commercial car washes.

Many people have said they are doing that and much more.

“I don’t wash my lawn at all, I let it go completely brown and yellow,” said Ash Sphar, a San Diego resident.

“We have a small kiddie pool we fill it up, and when that’s done, I use it to water our plants that we do have so I don’t want to sit and run the water the whole time,” Montano added.

Carlos Quintero, the general manger with the Sweet Water Authority, said “it’s not easy to achieve, it’s certainly a monumental task.”

The Sweet Water Authority has the same goal, but slightly different restrictions from the City of San Diego. They are asking their 200,000 customer in Bonita, National City and Western and Central Chula Vista to use hoses with an auto shut off nozzle to wash their cars, to not water the lawn for more than ten minutes, among other restrictions.

“Our customers are doing a great job in taking water use very seriously and really adjusting to reduce their water use,” Quintero said.

Sweet Water Authority customers have cut back 20% on their water usage since 2013.

“The numbers do add up,” Quintero said. “As water agencies, we have to look at the whole aggregate. Every little bit counts.”