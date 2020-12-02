San Diegans pitch in to stock food bank ahead of holidays

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Food Bank has seen peak demand during the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn that accompanied it, and residents pitched in to help stock the organization’s pantry for the holiday season Wednesday.

The food bank’s annual Day to Donate event took place throughout the morning in a Vons parking lot off Murphy Canyon Road. It featured holiday music from local radio stations as San Diegans made donations of money and food, both inside and outside the store.

The event looked a bit different from in years past, with COVID-19 precautions requiring tables and food drive barrels to be unmanned and a drive-up option for donors where they simply popped the trunk and had volunteers remove the food from there.

Potential donors who would like to help the San Diego Food Bank still have several different opportunities. Click here to learn more.