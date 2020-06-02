San Diegans once again allowed to sit, sunbathe at local beaches

Women wearing face masks sunbathe on the beach amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach, California on April 25, 2020. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Passive recreation activities, such as sunbathing or relaxing on the sand, are permitted at beaches throughout San Diego County starting Tuesday.

Residents should continue to keep six feet or more between themselves and anyone outside their immediate household, wear face coverings and avoid gathering in large groups when they visit beaches, health officials said.

The policy change comes as reported COVID-19 cases countywide have dipped below triple digits over the past two days.

San Diego County Public Health Services officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — down from 96 reported on Sunday — bringing the county total to 7,554. No new deaths were reported for the second straight day, keeping the toll at 269.

Public health officials also recorded 3,655 coronavirus tests Monday, and said the 73 positive tests comprise 2% of the total number. The county’s 14- day rolling average of positive tests is 2.9% of the total number of tests.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 17.6% of those testing positive have been hospitalized and 5.1% have spent time in intensive care units.

As a result of numbers trending in the right direction, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox said passive recreation will be allowed at county beaches beginning Tuesday.

A few restrictions remain, however, as the county still has a ban on team sports such as football and volleyball. Additionally, beach parking lots and piers remain closed.

Reopening of boardwalks is up to each coastal city, and as always, social distancing and facial coverings are the rule when near people who aren’t a member of the household.