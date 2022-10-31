CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A billion-dollar lotto is only getting bigger. Americans had nearly a 1 in 300 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot, and with no winner Monday, that prize is going up to $1.2 billion.

The winning numbers are 13-19-36-59 and the Powerball number is 13. Meantime, San Diegans are convinced they still have a chance to win big, hopeful for treats, not tricks.

To try their shot at luck, San Diegans flocked to “lucky” retailors like the 7-Eleven on 290 I St, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Any location deemed “lucky” by the California Lottery had to at least sold a $100,000 or higher winning ticket, paid out an average of 400 winning tickets per week, or paid out an average of $4,000 in winning tickets per week in 2020.

After federal taxes, the cash option amount for a single-jackpot-winning ticket is an estimated $497.3 million. The State of California does not tax Lottery prizes. It’s still enough to draw San Diegans like Ruby Cantua who won $1,000 from the 7-Eleven on 290 I St. three weeks ago.

“This is a lucky 7-Eleven, it’s had good winners in the past,” Cantua said.

She returned Monday in hopes of another shot at the even bigger bucks, all to help the people she love’s most.

“Well after getting me off the floor and figuring out where I am, I think I would pay off everybody’s mortgage,” Cantua said.

Winner or not, this Powerball sequence has drawn plenty of business for franchise owner Jassi Dhillon as hopefuls lined his aisles from dawn till dusk.

“It’s a double whammy. Some people are coming for the lottery, and they’re buying other stuff too,” Dhillon said.

Make that a triple whammy! The Powerball has generated an estimated $71.8 million directed toward improving statewide and local education.

“The purpose is to generate additional dollars for public schools in California,” California Lottery spokesperson Jorge Delacruz said.

Monday’s jackpot made for the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history and the second largest Powerball jackpot. It’s a climbing number with no lucky winner. The cash value now sits at an estimated $596.7 million with the next drawing set for Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to California Lottery, another two winning tickets sold in California hit five numbers. The prize for both reached more than $790,000. One was sold in Los Angeles and one in Visalia. There were also more than 760,000 winning tickets in the state Monday night.