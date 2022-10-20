SAN DIEGO — On 10:20 a.m. Thursday, San Diegans joined the millions of Californians who participated in the annual Great California ShakeOut.

The annual event provides residents the chance to experience what a strong earthquake feels like, and how they can be ready should a large quake hit California.

The California Office of Emergency Services had an earthquake simulator set up in Balboa Park Thursday morning, allowing riders to experience what an earthquake from magnitude 3.0-7.0 could feel like.

Cal OES also urges Californians to download the MyShake app to get early notification of shaking before a magnitude 4.5 or higher earthquake has occurred.