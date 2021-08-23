San Diegans invited to provide input on vision of local libraries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Public Library Director Misty Jones will host a public meeting Tuesday to reveal the preliminary findings of the first phase of the Library Master Plan, which took data from nearly 7,500 residents and more than 15 focus groups that included participants from underrepresented communities.

The Library Master Plan, currently in its public input phase, is intended to provide a long-range vision and strategy to improve facility, technology and program investments in the San Diego Public Library system.

The public presentation at 4 p.m. Tuesday is one of two public sessions where the community is invited to provide input before the master plan framework document enters its final phases. Joining the San Diego Public Library will be representatives from the San Diego Public Library Foundation, which partnered with the library in the plan’s development, and Group 4 Architecture, Research + Planning, a national library consultant.

The existing Library Master Plan was adopted in 2002 and is based on census data from 1990 — which means it doesn’t address new technologies or accurately reflect how libraries have evolved and are used Monday, according to SDPL officials.

After comprehensive data collection and drafting, the plan is ready to receive public input in order to ensure libraries are equitable, engaging and experiential and geographically accessible.

To join the meeting, visit https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1616185312.

The second public session is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

