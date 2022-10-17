SAN DIEGO — Supporters came by the hundreds to walk for Alzheimer’s awareness in Balboa Park on Saturday and to help raise money for those who need assistance.

Alzheimer’s San Diego puts on the annual walk in October and ensures all proceeds are used to benefit the over 84,000 San Diegans living with the disease.

The organization’s goal was to raise $500,000 and they surpassed that mark by $48,625 over the weekend.

Alzheimer’s awareness supporters gathered in Balboa Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (KSWB Photo)

The free event was open to the public and crowds of people from all over Southern California were in attendance.

Alzheimer’s San Diego’s mission is to help people impacted by dementia, fighting stigma and supporting research for the disease.