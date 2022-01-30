San Diegans fill area bars, host home watch parties for NFC title game

SAN DIEGO – Some bellied up to the bar near the big screen. Others remained in the comfort of their own homes with trays of delicious food nearby.

Whatever their decision, San Diegans showed off their football fever Sunday night for the NFC title game.

Millions tuned in to watch the championship game matchup featuring two teams from California: Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. In thrilling fashion, the Rams rallied from behind to beat the Niners, 20-17, for the right to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

La Mesa residents Zedrick Martin and Aily Nguyen dedicate many of their Sundays to watch the 49ers play. With a Super Bowl berth on the line, this Sunday was no exception for them.

“I like that everybody comes to our house and hangs out and puts the game on and makes sure the cable bill is paid, you know what I mean?” Nguyen said. “It’s a big deal. We are hardcore Niners fans.”

Martin wore a shirt that reads “Bang Bang Niner Gang.” It was a gift from his daughter and is a Sunday staple around their house when football is on.

“I also have my 49ers socks,” Martin said. “I dress like that every single Sunday we have a game. I gotta support them and that’s just what I do.”

Twenty minutes to the east, Rams fans erupted in cheers at an Ocean Beach bar called Sunshine Company Saloon when their beloved squad took the lead for good late in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for those who placed bets on the scarlet red and gold, it’s now time to pay up.

“My roommate here is a 49ers’ fan,” Rams fan Delia Munoz said, “so we are going against each other and if the 49ers lose, he has to pay me more rent actually so that’s our agreement.”

Some San Diego-area fans said they were planning to search for Super Bowl tickets for the big game in two weeks. Tickets already are being sold on the markets for thousands of dollars.