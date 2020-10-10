San Diegans donate clothes ahead of annual event for homeless veterans

SAN DIEGO — Veterans experiencing homelessness in San Diego will soon get some help from the community.

Veterans Village of San Diego hosted a clothing drive Friday, where volunteers collected new and gently-used clothing for more than 800 veterans the organization serves year-round. They expect that number to be even greater this year amid economic struggle brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The clothing will be distributed through Stand Down, the nonprofit’s annual homeless intervention initiative. It is normally a three-day, two-night event that provides homeless veterans with food, clothing, showers and a place to sleep, along with case management, healthcare, dental and legal services.

Veterans Village of San Diego said the event will be held on only one day this year. Pre-registration is required for drive-thru service and highly recommended to walk through the event on Nov. 22.

Nonprofit leaders say they’ll offer goods and services including food, clothing, towels, blankets, shoes and information about treatment programs, housing and employment information. Click here to pre-register at www.vvsd.net.